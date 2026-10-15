Imtiaz Ali warns young creators against becoming 'a slave to AI' as automated workflows expand

Speaking to IANS, Imtiaz said technological development could not be stopped and people should remain open to new advancements. However, he stressed that it was important to use technology in a way that helped bring creative ideas to life. “AI is a very powerful tool, but it is still a tool. The development of technology can never be arrested. One should not be averse to the development of technology. But you need to use technology as something that you want to use to enhance your work or to bring your work to life. Not the other way around,” he said.