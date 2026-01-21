Improve quality or remain shut: Rajasthan Guv to colleges, varsities
Jaipur, Jan 21 (IANS): Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has taken a tough stand against colleges and universities failing to meet academic standards, declaring that institutions must either improve the quality of higher education or shut down.
He made it clear that there would be no compromise on educational quality in the state.
Addressing a meeting of the Vice-Chancellors’ Coordination Committee, the Governor said that institutions lacking basic academic standards would not be allowed to function.
Colleges or institutions that have been granted university-level status without proper authorisation will face strict action, including closure.
Governor Bagde emphasised that education forms the backbone of social and economic development. He called for concerted efforts at all levels - from school education to higher education - to strengthen the system and ensure meaningful learning outcomes.
The Governor directed all universities to conduct convocation ceremonies every year, ensuring they are organised with minimum expenditure.
He also instructed that annual audits by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) must be conducted in all universities, and audit teams should be provided with full cooperation.
Highlighting the importance of quality assessment, the Governor instructed universities to take time-bound and effective steps to improve their NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) rankings.
He said the state government is actively working to remove procedural and administrative hurdles faced by universities in the NAAC process. Universities were asked to expedite improvements in curriculum quality, innovative teaching practices, academic governance, and infrastructure.
The Governor also assured that recruitment and financial approval processes pending at the state level would be completed soon to support academic reforms.
The Governor further directed universities to prominently display important aspects of Indian history, traditional knowledge systems, and missing subjects on campus walls to enhance awareness among students and promote cultural and intellectual heritage.
