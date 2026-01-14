CEA Nageswaran calls financial inclusion a game changer for millions

New Delhi: Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran at the Global Inclusive Finance Summit on Tuesday highlighted the evolution of India's digital public infrastructure.



Speaking to ANI, he said the initiative represents an important first step toward realising the aspirations of millions of people to become entrepreneurs and supporting them in their professional journeys.



The summit transitioned from its local origins in 2004 to a global platform focused on sharing India's strategies with emerging economies.

