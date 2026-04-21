Implement women's reservation bill immediately: Cong MP Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI): Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Tuesday demanded immediate implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, stating that it was being delayed unnecessarily by linking it to delimitation.
"Our clear stand is that 33 percent reservation for women must be implemented right now," the Mumbai North-Central MP said.
Referring to the women's reservation bill passed in 2023, she said had it been implemented in 2024, there would have been around 180 women MPs in the Lok Sabha today.
The Narendra Modi-led Union government was using the women's bill as a shield without implementing it, said Gaikwad.
The Congress leader also said that the Shakti bill passed by the Maharashtra legislature for enhancing women's safety has been awaiting the President's approval for almost three years. "It must be approved immediately," she said.
Alleging discrimination in allocation of funds to local representatives in the city, Gaikwad said it affected women corporators too.
"Isn't this discrimination against women, when ruling party corporators in Mumbai are given funds of crores of rupees while opposition corporators including women receive only a fraction of that amount?" she asked.
On crimes against women, she said, "Big statements are made, but how many powerful people have actually faced action?"
The BJP made a tribal woman the President of the country, but did not invite her to important events, the Congress leader said.
"33% reservation was brought by Rajiv Gandhi, and we have always supported women's representation," she said.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to implement women's quota and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, following which the BJP targeted opposition parties including Congress, accusing of them of denying women their right.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.