Delimitation row deepens: Punjab CM Mann questions ‘non-uniform’ Lok Sabha seat hike

Chandigarh [India], April 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday raised questions over the distribution of new Lok Sabha seats, alleging that the Central government is favouring specific regions where the ruling party holds a stronghold.

While extending his support for the Women's Reservation Bill, the Chief Minister pointed out a lack of uniformity in how the number of seats is being increased across different states.

Speaking to the reporter, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "I support the Bill, but give these seats amid the 543 seats. But there is an increase in the number of seats by 1.5 times in each state... But in some states, there is a non-uniform increase in this as well. For example, in a state with 85 seats, the seats are being increased to 140, while in Bengal, the seats are being increased only to 52-53 from 42. The reason is that they are increasing more seats in the states they (BJP) win..."

Expressing his opinion about the timing of the Delimitation Bill 2026, he further added, "We will hold a party-level meeting and discuss this."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, strongly pitching for the implementation of the women's reservation bill from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said MPs must not let this important opportunity slip away and noted that women have not forgotten those who have stood against their rights.

Participating in the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill for early implementation of the women's reservation bill, PM Modi said there are some important moments in the life of a country, and the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership can capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced and taken up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

PM Modi sought unanimous support for the bills. Opposition parties have raised strong concerns over the Delimitation Bill.