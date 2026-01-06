Implement assured pension plan with retrospective effect from January 1: Teachers unions in Chennai

Still, unlike the OPS, the employees have to contribute 10% of their salary every month until retirement, and the accumulated amount is not refundable as a lump sum at retirement. Hence, the condition of a 10% contribution should be waived.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association president, MP Murugaiyan, said the government should transfer the amounts deducted from the salaries of the employees to the General Provident Fund and that the government should guarantee full pension after 20 years of service.

Besides, the TAPS should be implemented immediately. One of the key demands is that the government should permit 15% commutation of pension as in the OPS.

Besides, the government should immediately sanction pension and family pension to retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and bereaved families.