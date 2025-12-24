Impact of AI on human capital in India and emerging economies

He observed that for a country like India, with its distinctive demographic profile and developmental aspirations, the central challenge lies not merely in adopting new technologies, but in ensuring that artificial intelligence is responsibly integrated to strengthen human capital, enhance productivity, and promote inclusive and ethical growth.

He underlined that the discussions appropriately focused on channelling AI's transformative potential through regulatory foresight, responsible deployment, and sustained investments in reskilling and institutional capacity, particularly in the context of India's vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

