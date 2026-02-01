‘Immensely proud moment’: Chhattisgarh student on being picked for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Raipur: The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, an annual event in which the Prime Minister interacts with students appearing for the board examinations, is set to be held in the first week of February 2026.

The direct interaction between the Prime Minister and students bound for exams has emerged as an inspiring platform over the years, as it not only mitigates the stress level of pupils and their parents but also fosters positive thinking and strengthens self-confidence among students.

Srishti Sahu is one such student from Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district, who has been picked for this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha program.