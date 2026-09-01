IMI Delhi appoints Dr Jones Mathew as director

NEW DELHI: The International Management Institute (IMI) Delhi has appointed Dr Jones Mathew as its director.

Mathew took charge of the position on August 3, 2026. He has experience in both corporate and academic roles, with his work largely focused on marketing, teaching and academic administration.

In his new role, Mathew is expected to work on strengthening industry engagement, introducing teaching innovations and supporting faculty research. He has also highlighted the importance of providing students with opportunities to engage with practical business challenges.