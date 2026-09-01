IMI Delhi appoints Dr Jones Mathew as director

NEW DELHI: The International Management Institute (IMI) Delhi has appointed Dr Jones Mathew as its director.
Mathew took charge of the position on August 3, 2026. He has experience in both corporate and academic roles, with his work largely focused on marketing, teaching and academic administration.
In his new role, Mathew is expected to work on strengthening industry engagement, introducing teaching innovations and supporting faculty research. He has also highlighted the importance of providing students with opportunities to engage with practical business challenges.
Mathew has more than 18 years of corporate experience and over 15 years of experience in academia. His corporate career includes roles at HCL Ltd., MECON, Yonex and Reebok India. He holds a PhD from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi.
Before joining IMI Delhi, Mathew served as Principal and Head of Institution at the Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon. During his tenure, the institution received AACSB, AMBA and NBA accreditations and was placed among the top 50 management schools in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).
Commenting on the appointment, IMI CEO Dr Suresh Ramanathan said Mathew’s experience across industry and academia would contribute to the institute’s academic environment and industry partnerships.
Mathew’s appointment comes as IMI Delhi continues its work in management education, with the institute focusing on academic programmes, industry engagement and research.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.