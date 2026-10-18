IMF upgrades global growth forecast amid AI boom and debt concerns

Countries that are somewhat insulated from the energy shocks of the Iran war and that are benefiting from rapid adoption of AI are managing to keep growth on track. But developing economies and emerging markets more vulnerable to higher costs for oil and gas will see growth slow to 3.7 per cent this year from 4.5 per cent in 2025, the report says. It forecasts they will regain momentum next year, expanding at a 4.4 per cent annual pace.