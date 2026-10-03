IMC Trading opens IIT, BITS women students for trading & tech course

Financial trading firm IMC Trading has invited women students from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and BITS campuses to apply for its Women in Trading and Technology programme.

The two-day programme will be held at IMC Trading’s Mumbai office and will focus on areas including financial markets, technology, software development and quantitative research. Applications will open on October 6 and close on October 20, NDTV reports.

The programme is open to women pursuing full-time BTech, BE, Dual Degree or BS Mathematics programmes and graduating in 2029. Students from all 23 IITs, as well as BITS Pilani and BITS Goa, are eligible to apply. There is no specified CGPA or branch restriction.

As part of the programme, participants will attend sessions on trading, technology and quantitative research and take part in coding challenges and trading simulations. They will also interact with employees from different teams at the company.

Applicants will go through an initial application and resume screening, followed by an online assessment covering coding and quantitative trading-related questions. Shortlisted candidates will then be interviewed virtually.

IMC Trading said that selected participants travelling to Mumbai will be provided two-way flight tickets and accommodation.

The programme comes as financial trading firms increasingly recruit students with backgrounds in mathematics, engineering and computer science for roles involving quantitative research, software development and trading.

IMC also runs other student programmes in India, including internships and its Launchpad programme for undergraduate students interested in quantitative trading, software engineering and FPGA-related roles.