Historic parade at Indian Military Academy sees nine women earn permanent commission

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): For the first time, nine women cadets passed out from the Indian Military Academy here and commissioned into the Indian Army. They had joined the IMA after passing out from the National Defence Academy.

They would also be the first batch of women officers with direct permanent commission in the Indian Army on the day of their commissioning. Earlier, women officers would first join as Short Service Commission officers and then would become eligible for permanent commission after serving for a stipulated time period.

Earlier in the day, President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu, attended the Passing Out Parade (POP) at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun as the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer.

The President reviewed the impressive Passing Out Parade of the 158th Regular Course and the 141st Technical Graduate Course and extended her best wishes to the newly commissioned officers.

In her address, the President inspired the graduating cadets to serve the nation with dedication, discipline, patriotism, and an unwavering sense of duty in safeguarding Mother India. She emphasised that military officers are not only guardians of the nation's borders but also custodians of the trust, aspirations, and honour of 1.4 billion Indians.

A total of 481 Indian Gentleman Cadets, along with 34 foreign cadets from 16 friendly nations, passed out during the ceremony. The President described this as a reflection of India's growing global friendships, mutual trust, and expanding international defence cooperation.

The President noted that in an era of rapidly evolving global security challenges and technological advancements, the Indian Army must continue to embrace innovation, modernisation, and adaptability. She urged the young officers to lead from the front, uphold the highest ethical standards, and maintain a balance between the welfare of their soldiers and operational effectiveness.

The ceremony was attended by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General (Retd) Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami; Commandant of the Indian Military Academy, Lieutenant General Nagendra Singh; senior military and civil administration officials; distinguished guests; and a large gathering of attendees who witnessed this historic occasion and encouraged the newly commissioned officers.

The President conveyed her best wishes to all the newly commissioned officers and expressed confidence that they would play a vital role in safeguarding the nation's security, honour, and integrity.