Illness to Wellness Foundation and PEFI mark Global Handwashing day

Reinforcing the importance of hygiene and preventive health among schoolchildren, the Illness to Wellness Foundation, in collaboration with the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), observed Global Handwashing Day through a large-scale awareness campaign titled ‘Swasth Haath, Swasth Bachpan’ (Healthy Hands, Healthy Childhood).
The main event was held at The Indian School, Sadiq Nagar, while parallel programmes took place across 50 schools in Delhi-NCR, reaching over 15,000 students.
Participating institutions included Delhi Public School, East of Kailash; Birla Vidya Niketan, Pushp Vihar; Shaheed Rajpal DAV Public School, Dayanand Vihar; and GD Goenka Public School, Bahadurgarh, among others.
The initiative featured interactive sessions, live demonstrations, expert talks, and fun learning modules that encouraged students to adopt proper handwashing techniques and make hygiene a part of their daily lives.
Supported by Savlon, the campaign aimed to foster early hygiene habits and promote preventive health awareness in schools.
The day-long activities also included a selfie booth and the distribution of Savlon hygiene kits to all participants.
Volunteers and teams from both the Illness to Wellness Foundation and PEFI coordinated the sessions and logistics to ensure active student participation.
Since its inception in 2014, the Illness to Wellness campaign has worked to promote preventive healthcare, hygiene education, and wellness awareness across India.
The Foundation’s initiatives have reached over 30,000 students so far, empowering them to become ambassadors of health and cleanliness in their schools and communities.