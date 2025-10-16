Illness to Wellness Foundation and PEFI mark Global Handwashing day

Reinforcing the importance of hygiene and preventive health among schoolchildren, the Illness to Wellness Foundation, in collaboration with the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), observed Global Handwashing Day through a large-scale awareness campaign titled ‘Swasth Haath, Swasth Bachpan’ (Healthy Hands, Healthy Childhood).

The main event was held at The Indian School, Sadiq Nagar, while parallel programmes took place across 50 schools in Delhi-NCR, reaching over 15,000 students.

Participating institutions included Delhi Public School, East of Kailash; Birla Vidya Niketan, Pushp Vihar; Shaheed Rajpal DAV Public School, Dayanand Vihar; and GD Goenka Public School, Bahadurgarh, among others.