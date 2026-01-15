Delhi Minister praises ILBS’s progress under present govt

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday said the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) has seen marked improvement under the current government, with a sharp increase in patients from economically weaker sections receiving treatment and the introduction of latest medical technologies, addressing gaps he said were neglected by previous administrations.



Speaking to the media on the 16th Foundation Day celebrations of ILBS, the Health Minister said that earlier governments had ignored the institution, but the current government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has ensured focused development and expansion of healthcare services.



"Things were ignored by the previous governments. Since our government came to power, I think ILBS has been progressing. They are treating 44% more patients from economically weaker sections. They are also bringing in the latest technology. We will be proud of the fact that ILBS is a part of the Delhi Govt," Pankaj Singh said.