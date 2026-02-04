Ilaiyaraaja teases progress on second symphony

It may be recalled that Ilaiyaraaja had announced that he was to begin to write his second symphony on October 21 last year. Ilaiyaraaja, who had performed at Dubai, had then taken to his X timeline to thank fans and audiences for their appreciation. He had said, "Thankful for the love, warmth, and energy from everyone who joined me for the symphony Valiant performance in Dubai Opera. Your appreciation and emotions made the night truly special...Thank you, Dubai."