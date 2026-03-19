IKS Health Again Wins Three Top Honors in Black Book's 2026

IKS Health reduces the administrative, clinical, and operational burdens that slow healthcare down, giving clinicians and care teams the freedom to focus on delivering exceptional care. Through its Care Enablement platform, IKS Health integrates AI, agentic workflows, and human expertise to create smarter operations, better outcomes, and financially sustainable growth across the care journey. Founded in 2006 and recognized by Black Book as the top provider of AI-driven RCM services, by KLAS for performance and client satisfaction, and by Google Cloud with the 2025 DORA Award for "Augmenting Human Expertise with AI," IKS Health partners with the largest health systems, physician groups, and specialty practices across the United States. Learn more at ikshealth.com.