IKS clubs launched in Andhra Pradesh to introduce students to Indian heritage and culture

The Valmiki Research Centre (VRC) at Ramanarayanam in Vizianagaram has launched an initiative to establish Indian Knowledge System (IKS) clubs for school students, with the aim of introducing them to Indian heritage, culture and traditions.

The initiative will begin in North Andhra and is expected to expand to other regions, according to the centre.

The proposed clubs will provide students with opportunities to learn about different aspects of Indian knowledge and cultural traditions through activities and programmes outside the regular classroom curriculum.

The Valmiki Research Centre was established at Ramanarayanam in collaboration with the National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, in 2024. The centre conducts academic programmes and research related to the Ramayana and describes its work as covering the epic's philosophical, ethical and cultural dimensions.