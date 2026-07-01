IITs, premier institutions to strengthen bridge design reviews

Kolkata: Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other premier institutions will now independently proof-check designs of major bridges being built along National Highways in the country. This move will not only ensure safety but also lead to long-term cost savings.

This landmark decision was taken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on June 30. The premier institutions will be empanelled for independent proof-checking of hydraulic studies and the design of major bridge structures across all new National Highway projects.