IITs launch advanced programmes to train next-gen tech leaders

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country are rolling out new-age courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Machine Learning, and related fields to address the growing demand for skilled professionals.

These programmes are offered in full-time, diploma, and certificate formats and are designed to equip students with the latest industry-relevant skills.

IIT Madras: BS in Data Science and Applications

IIT Madras offers a four-year online BS programme in Data Science and Applications, with in-person quizzes and exams held across India and abroad.

Students can exit the programme at multiple stages, receiving a Foundation Certificate, Diploma(s), or BSc/BS Degrees based on completion level.

The curriculum covers Mathematics, Statistics, Programming in Python, English, Machine Learning, Business Data Management, and various tools in Data Science.

IIT Delhi: MTech in Machine Learning and Data Science

IIT Delhi’s MTech in Machine Intelligence and Data Science (MINDS), launched in July 2022, provides advanced training in AI and Data Science.

The curriculum includes graduate-level courses in deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and core mathematical foundations of AI technologies.

IIT Roorkee: Cybersecurity and Ethical Hacking with Applied AI

IIT Roorkee offers a programme focusing on Cybersecurity, Ethical Hacking, and Applied AI.

Key modules include Cybersecurity Foundations, Vulnerability Assessment, Network Security, Secure Coding, and AI-Driven Cyber Defense.

Candidates must clear a qualifier test followed by counselling for admission.

Graduates will gain expertise in ethical hacking, threat detection, and AI-powered security solutions.

IIT Delhi: Future Tech Leaders – AI & Industry 5.0

This programme integrates AI with emerging technologies such as IoT, Blockchain, 6G, AR/VR, and Digital Twins.

Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology and have at least two years of work experience.

The course focuses on AI fundamentals and leadership skills for the Future Tech era.

With these offerings, IITs continue to strengthen India’s position as a hub for innovation and talent in AI and next-generation technologies.