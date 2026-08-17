IITs expand executive education, entering a space long associated with IIMs

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are expanding their offerings for working professionals, moving beyond their traditional focus on full-time engineering and technology education and into a segment where the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have had a stronger presence.

The expansion covers various formats, from short-term executive certificates and professional programmes to degree-level courses. Many are delivered online or in hybrid formats, allowing participants to continue working while studying.

IIT Madras, for instance, currently offers an Executive MBA through its Department of Management Studies. The two-year programme is specifically aimed at mid-career professionals and requires at least three years of work experience after graduation.

The institute has also expanded its web-enabled postgraduate programmes. In May, IIT Madras invited applications for web-enabled M.Tech and postgraduate diploma programmes, describing them as flexible options for working professionals and recent graduates. The M.Tech programmes require relevant academic qualifications and at least two years of work experience.