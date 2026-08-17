IITs expand executive education, entering a space long associated with IIMs

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are expanding their offerings for working professionals, moving beyond their traditional focus on full-time engineering and technology education and into a segment where the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have had a stronger presence.
The expansion covers various formats, from short-term executive certificates and professional programmes to degree-level courses. Many are delivered online or in hybrid formats, allowing participants to continue working while studying.
IIT Madras, for instance, currently offers an Executive MBA through its Department of Management Studies. The two-year programme is specifically aimed at mid-career professionals and requires at least three years of work experience after graduation.
The institute has also expanded its web-enabled postgraduate programmes. In May, IIT Madras invited applications for web-enabled M.Tech and postgraduate diploma programmes, describing them as flexible options for working professionals and recent graduates. The M.Tech programmes require relevant academic qualifications and at least two years of work experience.
From engineering to executive education
IIT Madras' executive education portfolio includes programmes in fintech, electric vehicle engineering, power electronics, supply chain management, sustainability and embedded systems for software-defined vehicles. Its Centre for Outreach and Digital Education lists multiple programmes running through 2026, with online delivery allowing professionals to study alongside their jobs.
IIT Delhi has a similarly broad executive education portfolio. Its Continuing Education Programme currently lists programmes in strategic management, brand management, AI in healthcare, agentic AI, electric vehicle technology, healthcare and advanced project management. Several are delivered online, with optional campus components.
The institute's Executive MBA also targets professionals with at least three years of work experience and a bachelor's degree.
IIT Bombay's Executive Education Office describes its programmes as catering to the continuing and executive education needs of working professionals across disciplines, with offerings spanning technology and management.
Why the shift matters
The move broadens the traditional IIT model. Admission to the flagship undergraduate engineering programmes remains closely associated with the highly competitive JEE route, but several newer programmes have different eligibility and admission requirements.
For example, IIT Delhi's executive programmes can require a bachelor's degree and relevant work experience rather than a JEE score. IIT Madras' Executive MBA requires a bachelor's degree and three years of work experience.
This has also made IIT-branded education available to people who are already in the workforce and may not be seeking a conventional full-time degree.
IITs had already begun moving in this direction through NPTEL, online courses and programmes aimed at learners outside their campuses. IIT Madras' current executive education platform says online delivery allows working professionals to participate while continuing their employment.
How the IIT and IIM offerings differ
The expansion does not mean IITs are replacing IIMs in executive education. IIMs continue to have a substantial portfolio of executive management programmes, particularly in leadership, strategy, finance and general management.
IIT programmes tend to draw heavily on areas such as AI, machine learning, robotics, semiconductors, electric vehicles, data and technology management, while IIT management departments are also offering executive programmes in areas such as strategy and leadership.
IIMs, meanwhile, continue to have a large executive education market focused on management and leadership. IIM Indore, for example, announced its 11th Executive Certificate Programme in Strategy and Leadership for Senior Professionals this year.