IITM Pravartak rolls out second cohort of Applied AI & Deep Learning programme

Chennai: IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras has opened admissions for the second batch of the Advanced Certificate in Applied Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning. The programme develops core competence in applied AI while strengthening the judgement required to translate models into measurable outcomes.

The certificate equips learners to build strong foundations in machine learning and deep learning, apply statistical methods, and manipulate and analyse data using Python. Learners gain practical exposure to industry-standard tools such as TensorFlow and PyTorch. The curriculum also introduces MLOps and cybersecurity essentials via hands-on instruction and case-based learning.

Speaking on the announcement, Dr Suchitra Veeravalli, Consultant, IITM Pravartak, said, “Applied AI now demands engineers who can move from models to measurable value. Through this Advanced Certificate, IITM Pravartak connects IIT Madras’ research strengths with hands-on training in machine learning, deep learning and MLOps. Learners will build and validate solutions using Python, TensorFlow and PyTorch, while sharpening responsible and secure AI practices for industry use, at scale with reliability.”