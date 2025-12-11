IITM Pravartak launches Advanced Certificate programmes in AI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras Pravartak (IITM Pravartak) has launched three advanced certificate programmes in artificial intelligence.

These programmes cover AI-Powered Product Design and Management, Advanced Engineering in AI Agent Workflows and Agentic System Development, and UI/UX Design with AgenticAI and GenAI.

The IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is offering these programmes in collaboration with Futurense, an AI-skilling company, NDTV reports.

These programmes will commence in December 2025 or January 2026, and will last seven to eight months.

The courses have been introduced for product managers, engineers, designers, data scientists, and candidates who have more than a year of experience and want to switch careers.

Candidates with a bachelor's degree in Engineering, Management, or related fields and over one year of experience are eligible to apply. These candidates will be admitted following a qualifying test on aptitude, reasoning, and domain basics.

According to information provided by IIT Madras Pravartak, each programme includes hands-on capstone projects guided by core faculty and Futurense's Leadership Council.

The courses also come with AI Clinic access for real-world problems, Breakfast Club networking, and optional campus immersions at IITM Pravartak.

The programmes are as follows:

The AI-Powered Product Design and Management programme reimagines product management frameworks for Agentic AI, teaching students how to redesign ideation, prototyping, testing, launch, and scaling using generative AI, predictive analytics, and multi-agent workflows.

The Advanced Engineering in AI Agent Workflows programme focuses on workflow-first multi-agent orchestration with over 30 technologies such as LangChain, Zapier, and GPT-4, allowing for enterprise connection with APIs, CRMs, and ERPs to create scalable, dependable systems.



The UI/UX Design with AgenticAI & GenAI programme turns design into adaptive, intelligent experiences across web, mobile, AR/VR, and IoT by leveraging no-code AI co-designers, Figma AI, Uizard, and automated usability testing without requiring deep coding knowledge.

The IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is IIT Madras Pravartak's technology innovation hub, and is backed by the Indian government's Department of Science and Technology.