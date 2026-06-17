IITM Pravartak launches new applied AI course for professionals

Industry momentum continues to reinforce the relevance of applied AI capability. Market estimates suggest that the global deep learning market could reach USD 506.75 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 31.7 per cent between 2024 and 2035. McKinsey's 2025 global survey also found that 88 per cent of organisations reported regular AI use in at least one business function, although only about one-third had begun scaling AI programmes, signalling a clear shift from adoption to execution. KPMG's Global AI Pulse Q1 2026 further notes that enterprise value from AI remains uneven and will depend on how organisations align operating models, governance, workforce readiness, and execution at scale.