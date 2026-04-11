IIT Hyderabad, Tribal University sign MoU for collaboration

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University (SSCTU), Mulugu, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic collaboration on Friday in the presence of Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines.
The MoU aims to develop NEP-aligned curricula for proposed academic programmes, build institutional capacity through faculty mentoring and training support, strengthen laboratory infrastructure and research readiness at SSCTU, and promote internships, workshops, and expert lectures for the development of students and faculty. Further, IIT Hyderabad will conduct faculty training and pedagogical workshops, and organise periodic guest lectures, seminars, and workshops involving its faculty members and external experts.
As per the MoU, IIT Hyderabad will design and offer technical courses from the academic year 2026–27 at SSCTU, Mulugu. These include BTech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, BS in Mathematics and Computing, and BS in Computer Science and Data Analytics. These advanced technical programmes, mentored and supported by IIT Hyderabad, are expected to benefit students across regions in general and those from Telangana in particular. Additionally, IIT Hyderabad will take responsibility for training the faculty recruited by SSCTU for these courses, a senior officer of IIT Hyderabad said.