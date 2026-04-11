IIT Hyderabad, Tribal University sign MoU for collaboration

As per the MoU, IIT Hyderabad will design and offer technical courses from the academic year 2026–27 at SSCTU, Mulugu. These include BTech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, BS in Mathematics and Computing, and BS in Computer Science and Data Analytics. These advanced technical programmes, mentored and supported by IIT Hyderabad, are expected to benefit students across regions in general and those from Telangana in particular. Additionally, IIT Hyderabad will take responsibility for training the faculty recruited by SSCTU for these courses, a senior officer of IIT Hyderabad said.