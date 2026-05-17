IIT Tirupati welcomes participants for ‘EBSB Yuva Sangam-6’

TIRUPATI: The six-day “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam-6” programme began at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati in Yerpedu on Saturday under a Central government initiative.

Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar, along with IIT Tirupati Director A Satyanarayana, inaugurated the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Venkateswar said the programme aims to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of India’s diverse educational systems, culture, industries and development activities.

As part of the week-long tour, students will visit the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Sri Kalahasti Temple, Sri City industrial hub and the Sriharikota Rocket Launch Centre. They will also visit Sri Venkateswara University and Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam to learn about the region’s education system, culture and development.

The Collector said the Central government has been organising and funding the programme every year, and Andhra Pradesh was proud to host it through IIT Tirupati this year.

IIT Tirupati Director A Satyanarayana said IIT Tirupati had conducted a similar youth integration programme two years ago with students from IIT Arunachal Pradesh. He said this year’s programme was being organised with students from Maharashtra.

A Satyanarayana said Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualised the programme to help students gain a broader understanding of the country’s education system, culture, industries and development.