IIT Tirupati presents advanced plasma technology to Tirupati collector

TIRUPATI: The Plasma Research Group and Water Quality Research Group at IIT Tirupati on Friday showcased advanced non-thermal plasma technology before Tirupati District Collector Dr Venkateswar, highlighting its potential in agriculture, environmental protection, and industrial processing.

Led by Prof. Shihabudheen M Maliyekkal and Dr Reetesh Kumar Gangwar, the team demonstrated scalable plasma systems for decentralised production of nutrient-rich liquid fertilisers. The technology converts atmospheric nitrogen into water-soluble nitrates and reactive species easily absorbed by crops, offering a sustainable alternative to chemical fertilisers and reducing reliance on imports.