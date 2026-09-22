IIT Tirupati MS Research and PhD Admissions 2026: Apply by October 12

The Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati) has opened applications for admission to its MS (R) and PhD programmes for the upcoming admission cycle. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the institute's official admissions portal.
According to the admission notification, the application process began on September 21, 2026, at 11 AM. The deadline to submit applications is October 12, 2026, at 5 PM.
Direct link to apply for IIT Tirupati PhD Admission
IIT Tirupati offers PhD programmes across Chemical Engineering, Civil & Environmental Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Statistics, and Humanities and Social Sciences.
Programmes: MS(R) and PhD
Application start: September 21, 2026, 11 AM
Application deadline: October 12, 2026, 5 PM
Mode of application: Online
Institute: IIT Tirupati
Admissions portal: Official IIT Tirupati admissions website
The institute has highlighted opportunities to work in a wide range of research areas across its departments. Candidates can check the department-wise research areas, eligibility requirements, application procedure and other admission-related instructions on the official website before submitting their applications.
IIT Tirupati's official information confirms that its research programmes include MS and PhD offerings, with department-specific research profiles available for prospective applicants.
The institute has also highlighted access to research facilities and exposure to its academic and research ecosystem. According to the admission announcement, full-time regular scholars admitted to the MS(R) and PhD programmes are eligible for HTRA as per Ministry of Education norms. Travel grants for attending national and international conferences are also listed among the programme highlights.
Candidates should carefully verify the eligibility criteria and application requirements applicable to their chosen department before completing the form.