IIT Tirupati MS Research and PhD Admissions 2026: Apply by October 12

The Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati) has opened applications for admission to its MS (R) and PhD programmes for the upcoming admission cycle. Interested candidates can submit their applications online through the institute's official admissions portal.

According to the admission notification, the application process began on September 21, 2026, at 11 AM. The deadline to submit applications is October 12, 2026, at 5 PM.

Direct link to apply for IIT Tirupati PhD Admission

IIT Tirupati offers PhD programmes across Chemical Engineering, Civil & Environmental Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Statistics, and Humanities and Social Sciences.