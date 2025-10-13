IIT Scholarships: Financial aid options for IIT Bombay Students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay offers multiple scholarships to support students with academic merit and financial need. Two of its key initiatives are the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship and the Free Messing facility for SC/ST students, designed to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder access to quality education.

Students must note that once they avail any of the Institute’s scholarships, they cannot accept financial aid from other government, semi-government, or private sources. Any such scholarship received or applied for must be declared at the time of application.