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IIT Ropar, Syngenta ink pact to advance AI-driven agriculture in India

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France.
'Yuva Sangam' is powerful instrument of national integration: IIT Ropar Director
'Yuva Sangam' is powerful instrument of national integration: IIT Ropar Director
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New Delhi: Punjab-based IIT Ropar on Monday said its Centre of Excellence ANNAM.AI and US agribusiness firm Syngenta have entered into a strategic collaboration to advance AI-powered climate-smart agriculture in India.

The objective is to develop accurate crop health and pest forecasting, and heat-stress models, alongside AI-driven decision-support solutions that will enable farmers to make more informed, resilient and data-driven agricultural decisions.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France.

"ANNAM.AI presents a unique opportunity to contribute to a transformative, digital foundation for Indian agriculture that will benefit more than 600 million people in this country," Jeff Rowe, Syngenta Group's Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

IIT Ropal Director Rajeev Ahuja said the collaboration between ANNAM.AI and Syngenta further demonstrates the importance of industry-academia partnerships promoting the adoption of next-generation agricultural technologies.

At the ongoing Bharat Innovates 2026, ANNAM.AI is showcasing its AI ecosystem for agriculture.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

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