IIT Ropar, Indian Army to launch MTech programme in defence technology

Chandigarh: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar on Friday signed a memorandum of agreement with the Indian Army to launch a Master of Technology (MTech) programme in defence technology.

The programme, designed for officers of the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S), marks a collaboration between the institute and the Army to promote education and research in defence technology, IIT Ropar said in a statement.

The MTech (Defence Technology) programme has been jointly developed by ACC&S and IIT Ropar to align academic training with military requirements, it said.