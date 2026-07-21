IIT Roorkee warns students against supporting political movements

"It has been noticed on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook that some of the campus inmates have shown their affinity with political movement like the one currently in public utterance and criticism. All the students, employees, stakeholders are politely reminded herewith that IIT admitted students or appointed staff to provide for instructions, research and for advancement of learning and dissemination of knowledge in engineering, technology, science and arts," the IIT registrar said in the July 20 advisory.