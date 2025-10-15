IIT Roorkee unveils advanced certificate programme in quantum computing and AI

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced a new Advanced Certificate in Quantum Computing: Algorithms and AI/ML — a 6.5-month online programme designed to prepare professionals for the fast-emerging quantum technology landscape.

Offered through the Continuing Education Centre (CEC), IIT Roorkee in collaboration with TimesPro, the course blends core concepts of quantum computing, secure communication and machine learning into one industry-ready curriculum. Participants will explore subjects ranging from quantum algorithms and communication networks to quantum machine learning (QML), gaining hands-on experience with tools such as Qiskit, PennyLane and IBM Quantum Systems.

According to IIT Roorkee, the programme aims to bridge the gap between theory and real-world deployment by enabling learners to code, simulate and benchmark quantum algorithms, while applying AI/ML techniques in sectors like finance, healthcare and optimisation. Prof Kaushik Ghosh, Coordinator at CEC, IIT Roorkee, noted that the initiative would “help engineers and researchers move prototypes into production-grade pilots across data-intensive applications.”

The five-module structure covers key areas such as quantum algorithms and software, quantum communications, QML fundamentals and advanced QML applications. Learners will gain practical exposure to quantum communication protocols — including quantum key distribution (QKD) and teleportation — as well as well-known algorithms like Shor’s and Grover’s.

Delivered live in a direct-to-device mode by TimesPro, the programme includes over 300 hours of learning, assignments, case studies, and a 30-hour capstone project. Participants who successfully complete the course will receive a certificate from CEC, IIT Roorkee. The final date to apply for the inaugural batch is November 23, 2025.