IIT Roorkee, University of Calgary to offer joint doctoral degree programme

What will doctoral students gain?

Under the programme, doctoral scholars will receive supervision from faculty members at IIT Roorkee and the University of Calgary. They will also have opportunities to work across the two institutions and access their research facilities and academic resources.

The arrangement is intended to support interdisciplinary research by bringing together expertise from both universities. Faculty members will also be able to collaborate on research projects and develop academic partnerships.

IIT Roorkee Director K. K. Pant said the agreement would strengthen the strategic partnership between the institutions and create opportunities for doctoral scholars to work on societal and industrial challenges.

University of Calgary Provost and Vice-President (Academic) Sandra Davidson said the partnership would create opportunities for doctoral students and faculty members from both institutions to work together on research questions.