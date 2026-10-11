IIT Roorkee, University of Calgary to offer joint doctoral degree programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has signed an agreement with the University of Calgary in Canada to launch a Joint Doctoral Degree Programme (JDDP), expanding research collaboration between the two institutions.
The agreement was signed in Calgary on October 2, 2026. It will facilitate joint supervision of doctoral scholars, interdisciplinary research and academic exchange, with researchers gaining access to the academic resources and research facilities of both institutions.
Which research areas will the programme cover?
The collaboration will focus on six areas: sustainable development, clean energy, circular economy, water and wastewater management, critical minerals, and technologies related to India's semiconductor ecosystem.
The institutions also intend to support the translation of research findings into practical applications through innovation, entrepreneurship and technology commercialisation. The partnership is expected to bring together researchers working on challenges relevant to industry and society.
What will doctoral students gain?
Under the programme, doctoral scholars will receive supervision from faculty members at IIT Roorkee and the University of Calgary. They will also have opportunities to work across the two institutions and access their research facilities and academic resources.
The arrangement is intended to support interdisciplinary research by bringing together expertise from both universities. Faculty members will also be able to collaborate on research projects and develop academic partnerships.
IIT Roorkee Director K. K. Pant said the agreement would strengthen the strategic partnership between the institutions and create opportunities for doctoral scholars to work on societal and industrial challenges.
University of Calgary Provost and Vice-President (Academic) Sandra Davidson said the partnership would create opportunities for doctoral students and faculty members from both institutions to work together on research questions.
When can students apply?
The institutions have not yet announced specific details on programme intake, eligibility criteria, application deadlines or the admission process for the new agreement.
IIT Roorkee's existing framework for collaborative doctoral programmes requires scholars to meet the admission and degree requirements of their home institution and have a supervisor at each institution. Under its joint-degree model, students receive a degree from their home institution with a remark that the programme was completed jointly with the host institution. The precise arrangements applicable to the new agreement will depend on the terms finalised by the two universities.