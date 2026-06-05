IIT Roorkee pushes back against reports of JEE aspirant data breach

New Delhi: IIT Roorkee on Friday refuted claims of a data breach and privacy violation affecting lakhs of JEE (Advanced) aspirants, calling them "misleading and factually incorrect."



In a post on X, the institution wrote, "Claims of a data breach and privacy violation affecting lakhs of JEE (Advanced) aspirants are misleading and factually incorrect. The information circulating on social media is misleading and does not accurately reflect what happened. There is an attempt at spreading misinformation, which is far from the truth."



As per the post, IIT Roorkee introduced technical fixes on June 2 to resolve admit card access issues and streamline the registration process.

"On 2nd June 2026, certain technical interventions were undertaken on an expedited basis to assist candidates experiencing difficulties in accessing admit card data and to ensure the smooth functioning of the registration process. These interventions resulted in a minimal, temporary misconfiguration in a cloud storage component. An ethical hacker, Mr. Rylen Anil, identified this misconfiguration and reported that he could access the concerned database. The issue was immediately rectified and access to the data was restricted," the post read.