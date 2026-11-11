IIT Roorkee opens applications for six-week winter training in AI and emerging technologies

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has opened applications for its six-week Winter Training and Internship Programmes in artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technology fields, with courses available to undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students from institutions across India.

The programmes will be conducted online by the institute's Electronics and ICT (E&ICT) Academy, a joint initiative supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and IIT Roorkee.

The academy is offering seven programmes: Generative AI and Prompt Engineering, Machine Learning and Agentic AI, Data Science using Python, AI-Powered Full Stack Web Development, Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge AI, Ethical Hacking and Cyber Security, and Semiconductor Technology.

The courses are structured to introduce participants to the respective subjects through instructor-led sessions and practical assignments. The Generative AI programme covers large language models (LLMs), Python, prompt engineering, tools such as OpenAI, Gemini and Hugging Face, and application development using LangChain. The Machine Learning and Agentic AI course includes Python programming, statistics, data preprocessing, deep learning and agentic AI development.

The Data Science programme covers Python libraries, data visualisation, statistics and machine learning. The full-stack development course includes HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React.js, Node.js, Express.js and MongoDB. The IoT and Edge AI programme focuses on sensors, hardware, connectivity, edge computing and deploying AI models on devices.

The remaining programmes cover cybersecurity practices and semiconductor technology.

Each programme will run for six weeks, comprising four weeks of live online instruction followed by two weeks of guided project work. Classes will be held from Monday to Friday, between 7 pm and 9 pm. Participants will be able to choose between two batches, beginning December 14, 2026, and January 4, 2027.

Students pursuing BTech, BE, BCA, BSc, MTech, ME, MCA and other undergraduate, postgraduate or PhD programmes from colleges and institutions can apply. Prior programming or coding experience is not mandatory, as the courses begin with introductory concepts.

Applicants must have access to a laptop or desktop computer and a stable internet connection to attend the sessions.

The programme fee is Rs 8,000 per course, inclusive of GST. Participants will receive recordings of live classes, digital study materials, including presentations and notes, and doubt-clearing support during the project phase. The academy also lists academic and technical assistance as part of the programme. Successful participants will receive a certificate from E&ICT Academy, IIT Roorkee.

Applications can be submitted through the academy's official website, eict.iitr.ac.in. The listed application deadline is November 29, 2026, for both batches.