IIT Roorkee, India Optel join hands for defence technology research

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and India Optel Limited, a government enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration in defence research, technological innovation and industry-academia engagement.

The partnership will bring together IIT Roorkee’s multidisciplinary research capabilities and India Optel’s expertise in defence technologies. The collaboration will cover areas including joint research, technology development, indigenisation, training and student internships.

India Optel specialises in technologies such as electro-optical sensor systems, weapon sights, communication equipment and defence opto-electronic systems used by the armed forces and paramilitary organisations. The partnership is expected to support the development of indigenous technologies for defence applications.