IIT Roorkee, India Optel join hands for defence technology research

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and India Optel Limited, a government enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration in defence research, technological innovation and industry-academia engagement.
The partnership will bring together IIT Roorkee’s multidisciplinary research capabilities and India Optel’s expertise in defence technologies. The collaboration will cover areas including joint research, technology development, indigenisation, training and student internships.
India Optel specialises in technologies such as electro-optical sensor systems, weapon sights, communication equipment and defence opto-electronic systems used by the armed forces and paramilitary organisations. The partnership is expected to support the development of indigenous technologies for defence applications.
The agreement will also provide opportunities for greater student engagement and knowledge exchange. Through internships and research projects, students and researchers will be able to gain exposure to practical defence technology development and industry requirements.
IIT Roorkee Director Prof Kamal Kishore Pant said the collaboration would help translate academic research and technological innovation into solutions aligned with India’s strategic defence requirements. India Optel Chairman and Managing Director Sharmishtha Koul Sharma said the partnership would support indigenous research and technological self-reliance.
The collaboration is part of a wider effort to strengthen links between academic institutions and India’s defence manufacturing sector. The Defence Research and Development Organisation also operates Industry-Academia Centres of Excellence at institutions including IIT Roorkee, focusing on areas such as laser technology, advanced electro-optics, defence communications and energy storage.
The new partnership is expected to create opportunities for research, skill development and technology innovation while strengthening the role of higher education institutions in India’s indigenous defence technology ecosystem.