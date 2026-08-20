IIT Roorkee hosts BIS workshop on National Building Construction Standards 2026

Roorkee: IIT Roorkee, in association with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), organised a workshop on the National Building Construction Standards (NBCS 2026) at the Lecture Theatre, Water Resources Development and Management (WRDM) in Roorkee on Thursday.

Prof KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, was the Chief Guest, while Sanjay Pant, Deputy Director General (Standardisation), BIS, presided over the inaugural function. The workshop brought together experts from BIS, IIT Roorkee, and the professional community to deliberate on the provisions, relevance, and implementation of NBCS 2026 and its role in promoting safe, resilient, and quality-oriented construction practices.