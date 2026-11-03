IIT Roorkee doubles water availability in Uttarakhand village by creating new source

Roorkee: In a significant effort to address seasonal water scarcity in the Himalayan region, IIT Roorkee has doubled the availability of water at a village in Uttarakhand's Tehri district by channelling underground water to the surface after conducting studies.
According to the institute, the new water source, created in Unchaun village, has increased the daily availability of drinking water from approximately 500 litres to 1,000 litres or more.
The institute noted that "more than doubling the daily water availability is a significant improvement, which is expected to provide substantial relief to the local community, especially during the summer months."
This demonstrates how a scientific understanding of Himalayan water source systems can help develop practical solutions for rural water security.
This initiative is part of a project titled "Revitalization of Drying Water Sources in the Takoli Gad Catchment Area of Tehri District," which is funded by the central government's National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and the ''Namami Gange'' program.
IIT Roorkee is the lead institution for this project, with Prof. Abhayanand Singh Maurya from the Department of Earth Sciences serving as the Principal Investigator.
The initiative is based on the findings of two research studies conducted in the Takoli Gad catchment area, situated in the Lesser Himalayan region.
This area spans approximately 143 square kilometres within the Alaknanda River basin. Both studies analysed the hydro-meteorological processes that govern the recharge of water sources, as well as the geological factors that influence the chemical composition of groundwater.
The first study-Analysis of Hydro-meteorological Processes Governing Water Source Recharge Dynamics in the Alaknanda River Basin-reveals that monsoon rainfall contributes approximately 82 per cent to the recharge of water sources, while winter and pre-monsoon rainfall contribute about 10 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.
These findings underscore the significance of monsoon water infiltration and groundwater storage in sustaining water source systems across different seasons.
The second study, Lithological Controls on Seasonal Weathering Processes in a Non-Glaciated Lesser Himalayan Water Source System, examines how geological formations and seasonal weathering processes affect the chemical composition of water in these sources.
The research identifies the weathering of carbonate rocks, seasonal recharge, and human activities as the primary factors influencing the chemical characteristics of the water.
According to the institute, the two studies collectively provide insights into the processes that recharge water sources and influence their water quality. These findings offer a scientific basis for site-specific water source area management and groundwater conservation.
Through geophysical investigations, the study identified water-bearing rock strata-formations capable of storing and facilitating the flow of groundwater.
Based on these findings, the institute's team assessed the depth and extent of these water-bearing zones and developed a plan for the construction of several trenches on the upper slopes. These trenches help slow the flow of surface water, allowing it to percolate into the ground and contribute to groundwater recharge.
A controlled channel was constructed within the identified water-bearing zone, enabling groundwater to emerge at the surface; this led to the development of a new water source and improved local water availability during seasons when water is scarce.
Himalayan water sources are vital freshwater supplies for mountain communities, especially in remote settlements with few alternative sources.
Reports indicate that approximately 50 per cent of these sources have either dried up completely or experienced a severe reduction in flow-a situation that worsens during the summer months.
To address this crisis, Maurya stated, "...it is essential to understand the origins, flow patterns, and seasonal behaviour of these water sources. Our research highlights the importance of monsoon-driven recharge, groundwater storage, and geological conditions in sustaining these critical water resources."
IIT Roorkee Director K K Pant said, "By implementing scientific evidence on the ground, our objective is to contribute to the development of practical solutions for water security in the Himalayan region-solutions that are tailored to local conditions."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.