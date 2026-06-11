IIT Roorkee dismisses claims of irregularities in JEE 2026, says circulated data "factually incorrect"



Addressing claims regarding large differences in marks obtained in "paper 1 and paper 2" by only two candidates, the institute said such variations were neither unusual nor unprecedented.

"The substantial difference in marks obtained in paper 1 and paper 2 is observed only for 2 candidates out of the top 10000 candidates. It is not very surprising as the variation in marks between the two papers is an observed and well documented phenomenon that has been tracked and analysed by the conducting authority every year. There is nothing exceptional or anomalous about the 2026 results," IIT Roorkee said in the post.