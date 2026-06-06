IIT Roorkee clears air on eligibility mark requirements

"For those students whose Class 12 (or equivalent) marks are less than 75 per cent (for general/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS categories) or less than 65 per cent (for SC/ST/PwD categories), please note the following: You are eligible to fill in your choices at present and seats will be allocated to you based on your rank," IIT-Roorkee said in a post on X.