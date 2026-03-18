IIT Roorkee boosts biomedical research with new centre

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) inaugurated the Ashok Soota Molecular Medicine Facility at its Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering yesterday, March 17. In a press release, the institute stated that the move will strengthen translational biomedical research and align with national healthcare priorities.

The facility was inaugurated by entrepreneur and alumnus Ashok Soota in the presence of Director Prof KK Pant, along with faculty, researchers and industry representatives.

According to IIT Roorkee, the centre has been designed as an integrated platform that supports end-to-end workflows, from decoding disease mechanisms and identifying molecular targets to validating lead molecules and developing diagnostic assays. The institute added that the facility will enable research across areas including cancer, neurological disorders, metabolic diseases and infectious diseases.

Equipped with advanced instrumentation such as protein purification systems, chromatography platforms, flow cytometry and high-resolution imaging tools, the facility is expected to enhance capabilities in molecular diagnostics, biomolecular interaction studies and structural validation.

Speaking at the inauguration, Prof Pant said that the centre “significantly augments IIT Roorkee’s research ecosystem in biosciences and bioengineering.”

“The integration of advanced infrastructure with interdisciplinary expertise will accelerate translational research and contribute meaningfully to national priorities in healthcare innovation, precision medicine, and scientific self-reliance,” he added.

The institute said that the initiative reflects a growing emphasis on academia–industry partnerships in life sciences, with the facility expected to serve as a shared research platform for scholars and industry stakeholders.

Ashok Soota, a philanthropist and entrepreneur, elaborated on the impact of the centre, saying, “India possesses immense scientific talent, and it is equally critical to provide world-class infrastructure and collaborative platforms to enable innovation at scale. I am proud to see IIT Roorkee strengthening its capabilities in molecular diagnostics, precision medicine, and drug discovery, contributing to healthcare solutions of both national and global relevance.”