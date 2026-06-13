IIT report flags serious structural defects in Goa's iconic Kala Academy building

Panaji: Serious structural and waterproofing deficiencies have been detected at Goa's iconic Kala Academy building, renovated in recent years, including chronic water ingress and non-functional terrace waterproofing, according to a report prepared by IIT Madras.

These findings are part of a report submitted by the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Madras following a site visit undertaken at the request of competent authorities through the Charles Correa Foundation (CCF).

The report was submitted recently to the state government.