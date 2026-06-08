IIT panel approves new CBSE portal for re-evaluation after security review



"There were many security weaknesses in that portal, which allowed access to data and records, which was quite a serious issue. There are multiple ways through which data could be accessed. We had to go through carefully, close all the possibilities," the member added.

Coempt EduTeck is at the centre of controversy after vulnerabilities were reported in the OSM (On-Screen) portal used for scanning and evaluating board examination answer sheets. The Coempt EduTeck system was also flagged by several whistleblowers for cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

A member of the IIT panel said the security weaknesses allowed access to data and records, a finding that aligns with concerns raised by several young whistleblowers.