IIT Palakkad launches academic, research initiatives to boost innovation

"The department is expected to serve as a hub for specialised research and innovation while promoting interdisciplinary collaboration. As part of this expansion, the institute will launch a B Tech programme in Materials Engineering from the academic year 2026â€“27, with an intake of 30 students," the release said.

Officials added that the Madhava Supercomputing Facility, a high-performance computing centre developed in collaboration with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune, will further strengthen the institute's research infrastructure.

"Designed to support advanced computational research in areas such as materials design, drug discovery, climate modelling and data analytics, the facility will enable researchers to undertake large-scale simulations and data-intensive studies across disciplines," the statement said.