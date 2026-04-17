IIT Palakkad launches academic, research initiatives to boost innovation

Palakkad: IIT Palakkad has launched a series of academic and research initiatives to strengthen its innovation ecosystem, officials said on Friday.
According to a government press release, a key development is the establishment of a Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering to address the growing demand for expertise in advanced materials across sectors such as energy, aerospace, defence and healthcare.
"The department is expected to serve as a hub for specialised research and innovation while promoting interdisciplinary collaboration. As part of this expansion, the institute will launch a B Tech programme in Materials Engineering from the academic year 2026â€“27, with an intake of 30 students," the release said.
Officials added that the Madhava Supercomputing Facility, a high-performance computing centre developed in collaboration with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune, will further strengthen the institute's research infrastructure.
"Designed to support advanced computational research in areas such as materials design, drug discovery, climate modelling and data analytics, the facility will enable researchers to undertake large-scale simulations and data-intensive studies across disciplines," the statement said.
Envisioned as a shared platform for faculty, research scholars and students, the facility is expected to enhance interdisciplinary research capabilities at the institute significantly, it added.
As part of efforts to expand its scientific instrumentation facilities, a 500 MHz Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometer was recently inaugurated by IIT Palakkad Director A Seshadri Sekhar.
"The NMR spectrometer will support high-precision molecular analysis and strengthen research in chemistry, materials science, biological sciences and engineering, while also opening avenues for collaboration with industry," the release said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.