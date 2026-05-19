IIT-Mandi launches app to make climate intelligence, water resource assessment affordable

Mandi (HP): The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has launched a climate impact assessment tool to make climate intelligence and water resource assessment accessible and affordable, a statement said on Tuesday.
The application, WatershedAI, is available free of cost on IIT-Mandi's Indian climate information explorer (INCLINE) platform, combining hydrological modelling, deep learning and multilingual AI to generate comprehensive climate assessments of any watershed in India within three to eight minutes, the statement said.
Developed by Himalayan Hydro climatology Impact Research (HIMPACT) Lab at the institute, it delivers publication-grade watershed reports in 19 languages, improving access to climate science and water-related insights for researchers, policymakers, students and citizens, it said.
Faculty at the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Lead developer of the HIMPACT Lab, IIT-Mandi Vivek Gupta said that the WatershedAI feature integrates morphometric analysis, soil and land use characterisation, observed and projected climate data, drought indices and a Dynamic Budyko v2 water-yield model into one coherent narrative.
According to the statement, every report is reproducible, traceable to its data sources, and can be generated for a gauged or completely ungauged basin.
The WatershedAI delivers its service in full AI-written report in 19 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, French, German and Portuguese.
Siddik, PhD Scholar at the HIMPACT Lab and co-lead developer of the feature, said that "We wanted a hydrologist in Tamil Nadu, a district planner in Himachal Pradesh and a student in Manipur to all be able to ask the same scientific question of a watershed and receive an answer in their own language without compromising on the underlying science."
Designed to serve government agencies, researchers, educators, students and citizens alike, WatershedAI simplifies access to reliable climate and water intelligence for watersheds across India, including remote ungauged regions.
By making scientific assessments faster, multilingual and accessible without specialised tools, the platform supports national priorities such as Jal Shakti, Digital India and climate adaptation initiatives.
With WatershedAI, users can obtain comprehensive climate assessments, including information on watershed morphology, drainage pattern, soil conditions, land use, climate trends, drought history, extreme weather events, and projected water availability, at the touch of a button.