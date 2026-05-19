IIT-Mandi launches app to make climate intelligence, water resource assessment affordable

Mandi (HP): The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi has launched a climate impact assessment tool to make climate intelligence and water resource assessment accessible and affordable, a statement said on Tuesday.

The application, WatershedAI, is available free of cost on IIT-Mandi's Indian climate information explorer (INCLINE) platform, combining hydrological modelling, deep learning and multilingual AI to generate comprehensive climate assessments of any watershed in India within three to eight minutes, the statement said.