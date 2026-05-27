IIT Mandi-incubated startup DesignlensUX launches AI platform to improve digital customer experience

An IIT-incubated startup focused on user experience analytics has launched a new artificial intelligence-powered platform aimed at helping digital businesses improve customer journeys and conversion rates.

DesignlensUX, a startup incubated at Indian Institute of Technology Mandi and supported under the Government of India’s Startup India Seed Fund initiative, announced the launch of its AI-powered UX intelligence platform designed to identify and resolve friction points in digital transaction funnels.

The company said the platform seeks to move businesses beyond traditional static website audits by offering research-backed, data-driven insights into customer behaviour and digital engagement patterns.

The launch comes at a time when global e-commerce and digital businesses are increasing investments in customer acquisition, marketing campaigns and online advertising, while continuing to struggle with low conversion rates and high user drop-offs.

According to the startup, many businesses lose potential customers not because of lack of visibility, but due to hidden usability issues and fragmented customer experiences across websites and digital applications.

“To solve this critical bottleneck, DesignlensUX has officially announced the launch of its AI-powered UX intelligence platform,” the company said in its announcement.

The platform uses artificial intelligence and behavioural analytics to examine how users interact with digital interfaces, helping businesses identify pain points that affect engagement, transactions and customer retention.

The startup added that conventional UX audits often provide limited, one-time assessments, whereas its AI-driven system continuously analyses customer journeys and delivers actionable insights for optimisation.

“Founded by tech innovators, the platform is designed to move businesses away from legacy, static evaluations toward research-backed, data-driven digital optimization,” the statement said.

Industry experts say AI-powered UX intelligence tools are increasingly becoming important for e-commerce firms, fintech companies and digital service providers as competition intensifies globally and customer expectations continue to rise.

The startup’s incubation at IIT Mandi also highlights the growing role of academic innovation ecosystems in supporting emerging technology ventures in India. The Startup India Seed Fund initiative, launched by the Government of India, has been supporting early-stage startups with funding assistance and mentorship to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship.

Officials associated with the initiative said AI-led customer experience optimisation has the potential to significantly improve business efficiency by reducing user friction, increasing engagement and enhancing customer satisfaction across digital platforms.