IIT Mandi holds 13th Convocation, honours over 25% female graduates among 604 degree awardees

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi held its 13th Convocation today at the North Campus in Kamand Valley, marking another milestone in its evolution as a leading centre for technological innovation and interdisciplinary research in the Western Himalayas.

A total of 604 students graduated this year, including 71 Ph.D. scholars, 245 postgraduates and 288 B.Tech students. Over 25 percent of the graduates were female.

The event showcased the institute’s growing reputation for academic excellence, research impact and innovation-driven learning.