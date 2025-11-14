IIT Mandi holds 13th Convocation, honours over 25% female graduates among 604 degree awardees

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi held its 13th Convocation today at the North Campus in Kamand Valley, marking another milestone in its evolution as a leading centre for technological innovation and interdisciplinary research in the Western Himalayas.
A total of 604 students graduated this year, including 71 Ph.D. scholars, 245 postgraduates and 288 B.Tech students. Over 25 percent of the graduates were female.
The event showcased the institute’s growing reputation for academic excellence, research impact and innovation-driven learning.
Celebrating Academic Excellence
This year’s convocation marked the graduation of the first batches from the B.Tech–M.Tech Dual Degree, B.Tech with Second Major, and B.Tech with Specialization programmes.
For the first time, degrees were also awarded in “B.Tech with Specialization in Entrepreneurship,” reflecting the institute’s expanding emphasis on interdisciplinary and experiential learning. Additionally, 13 students received B.Tech (Honours) degrees.
Awarding Excellence and Leadership
Several awards and medals were presented to recognise outstanding academic and research performances.
Riya Arora received the President’s Gold Medal and Institute Silver Medal in B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering).
Vaibhav Kesharwani was awarded the Director’s Gold Medal.
Bhavya received the Institute Gold Medal for postgraduate programmes.
Institute Silver Medals were conferred on Eshaan (B.Tech Bio-Engineering) and Bishwadeep Purkayastha (B.Tech Civil Engineering).
Other Institute Silver Medal recipients included Raj Singh Bani (Data Science and Engineering), Lakhan Dharamvir Gupta (Electrical Engineering), Arush Samadhia (Engineering Physics) and Keshav Verma (Mechanical Engineering).
Among postgraduate students, Institute Silver Medals went to Yashashvi Trivedi (MBA Data Science and AI), Nikhil Tyagi (M.Tech VLSI), Praveen Kumar (M.Sc Applied Mathematics), Vanshika Gupta (M.Sc Chemistry) and Bhavya (M.Sc Physics).
Aishal Gupta received the Rani Gonsalves Memorial Medal, while Akshat Sharma was honoured with the Ms. Kiran Bala Arora Memorial Award.
Awards were also presented to Anugraha K Kurian, Najnin Khatun, Vaibhav Sharma, Wanode Ashish Yogendra, and Deekshant Sharma for distinguished academic achievements.
NBCC (India) Limited honoured three top-performing B.Tech Civil Engineering students for excellence in sustainable infrastructure development.