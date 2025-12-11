IIT Mandi celebrates Gita Jayanti with with month-long student activities

In an event that “bridged education with spirituality”, the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi (IIT Mandi) celebrated Gita Jayanti with a series of cultural and educational activities.

Called “Gitanushilanam 2025”, the celebrations were organised by the institute’s Indian Knowledge System and Mental Health Applications (IKSMHA) Centre in collaboration with Learn Gita Live Gita, an online platform for spirituality.

According to a press release issued by IIT Mandi, over 5,000 students from more than 25 schools and colleges in Mandi and nearby districts participated in competitions centred on the Bhagavad Gita, conducted over the course of one month.

The activities, coordinated by IIT Mandi faculty and student volunteers, included shloka recitation, essay writing, art contests, and quizzes. The programme concluded with a prize distribution event on campus.

The celebrations also featured several cultural performances, including the Natti Folk Dance, Mandav Nagri Nrutya, Yoga Dance, and a Shadow Drama based on Gita teachings.

The main event of the celebrations, however, was the chorus recitation of the Bhagavad Gita. IIT Mandi stated that the chanting was intended to highlight “the sacred dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.”

Speaking at the event, IIT Mandi Prof Laxmidhar Behera stressed that the Gita’s teachings and wisdom can prove helpful in tackling various societal problems, especially in Himachal Pradesh, including drug abuse, rising suicide cases, and mental health distress.

He described the Bhagavad Gita as “the soul of India — the very essence that makes India what it is.”

Soumya Sambasivan, DIG (Deputy Inspector General of Police), Dharamshala Range, Himachal Pradesh, and Lalit Kumar Awasthi, Vice-Chancellor, Sardar Patel University, Mandi, were also present at the celebrations.