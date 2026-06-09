IIT Mandi unveils first-of-its-kind quantum BTech

Shimla: The IIT Mandi has become the first premier institution in the country to offer a dedicated B Tech programme in Quantum Science and Engineering, officials said on Monday.
It also launched two other programmes -- B Tech in Agricultural Engineering with Data Analytics and B. Tech in Chemical Engineering with Data Analytics.
Officials from the institute said the newly launched programmes are designed to blend core engineering principles with artificial intelligence, data analytics, research and industry exposure, equipping students with skills required for future technological challenges.
"The B Tech programme in Quantum Science and Engineering aims to train the next generation of quantum engineers through a curriculum covering quantum computing, quantum communication, sensing technologies, materials science and hardware engineering. The programme also integrates computer science, mathematics and artificial intelligence, preparing graduates for careers in secure communications, quantum hardware development and advanced computing" they said.
Similarly, B Tech in Agricultural Engineering with Data Analytics programme combines traditional agricultural engineering with modern tools such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), remote sensing, automation and data analytics.
Under this programme, students will be provided with hands-on experience through laboratory work, field training, internships, research projects and collaborations with agri-tech companies and start-ups, they said.
"The programme aims to develop professionals capable of contributing to precision farming, sustainable agriculture and climate-resilient food systems" officials added.
"Furthermore, the institute has launched a B Tech in Chemical Engineering with Data Analytics under its School of Chemical Sciences. The curriculum integrates fundamental chemical engineering concepts with computational modelling, process simulation, machine learning and data science.
"Students will also have the flexibility to pursue minors or double majors across engineering, science, humanities and management disciplines, enabling them to explore diverse career pathways," they added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.