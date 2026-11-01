IIT Madras white paper explores AI's role in reshaping jobs and India's labour market

"We propose a four-level framework (task, job, occupation, labour-market outcome) and classify Indian job impact into two broad regimes: jobs where AI has automated most of the skill bundle and the human is reduced largely to validation, and jobs where the human remains the primary driver, and AI functions as a productivity tool. Each regime splits further into policy-relevant sub-types. Drawing on Indian evidence from business process outsourcing, manufacturing, MSMEs, sanitation, financial services, law, and software engineering, we show that every job in our sample has had to be reimagined, through task-level augmentation, task reallocation, or a genuinely new role built around operating the machine, rather than simply eliminated or defended unchanged," the researchers have said.